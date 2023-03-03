Mark C. Lindgren Sells 3,130 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.