Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 18,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 46,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.