Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 8,346 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 346,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,664. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

