Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 3,456,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,811. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

