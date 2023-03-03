Marshall Wace LLP Buys 163,062 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Medtronic worth $142,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

