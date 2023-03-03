Marshall Wace LLP Buys 274,217 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 250.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $98,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 406,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,136. The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

