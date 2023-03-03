Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $160,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.16. 405,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.52. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.12 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

