Marshall Wace LLP Has $101.67 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 4.26% of Silvergate Capital worth $101,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

NYSE SI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,053,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,044. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvergate Capital Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.