Marshall Wace LLP Has $101.67 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 4.26% of Silvergate Capital worth $101,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,053,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,044. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
