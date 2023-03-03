Marshall Wace LLP Has $111.06 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2,294.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 687,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $111,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

TXN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 988,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,915. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

