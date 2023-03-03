Marshall Wace LLP Sells 623,727 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623,727 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $203,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after buying an additional 263,124 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $88.25. 257,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,163. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $89.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,750,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,636. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

