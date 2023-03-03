Marshfield Associates Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,745 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 4.9% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.93% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $130,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. 437,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,131. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.