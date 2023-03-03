Marshfield Associates Sells 22,899 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marshfield Associates trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,913,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 6.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $180,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.47. 1,155,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,577. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

