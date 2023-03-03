Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 39,626 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 104.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.59. 189,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,858. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day moving average of $237.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

