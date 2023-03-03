Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 272,866 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 388.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,866 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.62. 2,571,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,526,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

