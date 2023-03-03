Martingale Asset Management L P Has $30.15 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.40% of Casey’s General Stores worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.31. 110,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.82.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.56.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

