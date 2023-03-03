Martingale Asset Management L P Has $53.89 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $26.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.55. 1,896,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

