Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of Evergy worth $29,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 282,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,135. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

