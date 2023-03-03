Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.91. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.