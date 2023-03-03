Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Markel were worth $27,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $1,342.29. 6,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,991. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,358.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.01. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

