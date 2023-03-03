Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,833 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $45,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Shares of MCK traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.27. The stock had a trading volume of 372,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,482. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $271.12 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.49 and a 200 day moving average of $368.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.