Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 37,550 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $2,833,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

CHRW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 258,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

