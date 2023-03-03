Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.72 on Friday, hitting C$14.92. 683,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.14. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.37.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

Martinrea International Company Profile

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,695. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.