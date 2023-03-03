Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.