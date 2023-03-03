Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.23 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -288.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

