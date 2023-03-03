MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 1.5% Higher

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 1,319,709 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 533,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It focuses on production of power through natural gas. The company operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; and Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands.

Further Reading

