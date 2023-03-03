Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. 1,616,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,861. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $270.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

