McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Trease Kristina Van Sells 2,646 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $99.06 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

