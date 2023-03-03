Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 6th Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $62,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. 1,616,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,861. The company has a market cap of $270.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

