Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.93 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and approximately $543,259.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.01 or 0.01310174 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00033219 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.01672457 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

