Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Down 2.2%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.24 and last traded at $53.48. 72,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 359,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Methanex Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

