MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

MCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 11,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,827. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

