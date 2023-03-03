MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
MCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 11,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,827. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
