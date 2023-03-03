MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
