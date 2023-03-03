MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

