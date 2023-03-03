Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $310.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

