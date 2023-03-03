MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $252.89

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $252.89, but opened at $240.20. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $248.17, with a volume of 292,119 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

