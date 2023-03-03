Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Middlesex Water

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.