Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of MSEX opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

