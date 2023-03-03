Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Middlesex Water Price Performance
Shares of MSEX opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Middlesex Water Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
