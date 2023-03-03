MinePlex (PLEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.29 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $50.17 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00423258 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.01 or 0.28609468 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,248,035 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

