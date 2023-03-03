MinePlex (PLEX) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $51.96 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,267,154 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

