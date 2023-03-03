Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $621.71

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $621.71 and last traded at $621.00, with a volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.34.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.