Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 38,168,042 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

