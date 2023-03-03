Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 1,072 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50.

Moderna Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moderna by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

