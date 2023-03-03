Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.