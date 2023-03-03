M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up 1.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

MTB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.01. 293,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,394. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.93.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

