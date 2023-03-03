Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $115.59 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $115.59 million and $2.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,365.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00404190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00090865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00647011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00566194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00174623 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

