Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $2,245,925.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95.

Natera Stock Up 2.9 %

NTRA traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. 1,890,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,929. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 121.87% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

