National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$100.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.73.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$81.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$88.18.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
