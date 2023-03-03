National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.70

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.70 and traded as high as $41.69. National Bankshares shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 5,809 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

