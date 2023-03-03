Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Navios Maritime Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 46,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $328,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

