Needham & Company LLC Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.
Asure Software Stock Up 8.4 %
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.