Needham & Company LLC Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

