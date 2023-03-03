Needham & Company LLC Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $41.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.61 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $860.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.