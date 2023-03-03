Needham & Company LLC Boosts Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $41.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.61 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $860.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 508,215 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $12,267,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,581.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 142,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

