Nelson Dias Sells 373 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CRO Nelson Dias sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $23,812.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,303.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.2 %

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 165,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering Company Profile

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

